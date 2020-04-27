Rihanna unveils its tutorial makeup no makeup on Instagram !

Rihanna releases a new tutorial makeup for a no makeup with her products. Fenty Beauty is here to render a very natural. We love it !

In addition to singing, Rihanna has a brand cosmetics Fenty Beauty from 2017. Today, in a short video she shows a tutorial makeup for have made no makeup !

Fenty Beauty part of the principle that makeup should be for all and for all skin tones. Since its launch, 50 shades came out for each one finds its account.

A nice idea. On his latest video, Rihanna appears, then, as démaquillée and very natural. Nothing on the eyes, no liner or lipstick. And yet she’s wearing make-up !

The goal : a makeup light which is not seen. Just enough to make her complexion so that it is uniform and not more ! In his video, Rihanna explains. ” We call it a makeup no makeup“.

Rihanna unveils a tutorial make-up

It is true that if one does not know one might think that Rihanna appears in its simplest device. And not egirl shows on the video his makeup. Very simple just a tinted cream and a tan. Nothing more to keep a head cool.

Products that would appeal for all those who do not like too much makeup ! But in the comments a lot of his fans ask him something else :” a new song ! “

Even if the makeup’s a lot of fun, nothing beats a new song from Rihanna. But oh well it will have to wait a bit given the current situation. The singer has also made a donation to the State of New York and her home island of Barbados.

A total of donations, which amounted so at 5 million dollars. Rihanna has had to deal with the disease almost since the sacrame has been achieved from the coronavirus there is little. But don’t worry, it gets better ! We wish him a good recovery.

