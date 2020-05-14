Rihanna unveils the new model of luxury Fenty – Actu Rihanna

Rihanna inove! The business woman is always in search of inspiration. As for his musical career, as for his marks. This time, she has decided to put its line of luxury Fenty – which is part of the LVMH group – the place of honour. And for his big comeback in the fashion industry, the town nicknamed Riri has shared a new accessory.

Great essential to the approach of beautiful days, Rihanna reveals her pair of sunglasses, the Release 5-20. With a video tour of her home, the woman is the promotion of its product, revealing all of the new models. Frames green, pink, white or black. The price of this luxury item amounted to 300 euros.