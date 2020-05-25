Rihanna was granted a break after a year completely crazy

Thanks to social networks, the stars are in direct contact with their fans. Those of Rihanna are desperately waiting for them to announce the release of his new album or a single. Lack of pot : the superstar has decided to give a break !

The music, her brand of beauty products, another for lingerie, a third of luxury clothing, her charitable foundation : Rihanna leads several careers at the same time. The singer has decided to slow down the pace after the end of the year 2019 as completely crazy. It informed the viewers on Instagram its the beginning of breakby publishing a new selfie.

“To all my friends, my family and my staff to which I must return from these past few months… forgive me. This year has been overloaded and I’m working on this thing called balance. I will come back“written @badgalriri in the legend of his self-portrait.

His short well-deserved vacation in Mexico have not been sufficient.