Rihanna: “We Found Love”, a title passion – Actu Rihanna

In 2009, the interpreter 32 years of age admit to having been beaten by the singer. In one of the scenes of “We Found Love”, the singer slams the door on the nose of the one who embodies his companion. An action done in the evening where everything has sided with his example throughout the video, Rihanna is torn by this love, passionate and destructive at the same time.

Rihanna’s “We Found Love” should not be sung by her

Today, Rihanna and Calvin Harris have signed on as global with “We Found Love”, the young woman was not the first to be chosen. In fact, before it, the british artist Leona Lewis has been approached. The winner of the competition X-Factor in 2006 in the United States, it had generated a lot of interest from the public. It is as well as the DJ and producer would have spotted it. Calvin Harris would then be asked to partner with her for a title.

But preferring to devote himself to another song, the singer dropped this project. In the columns of the Daily Star, she was back on this proposal : “It was a little frustrating to see to what degree it has been a big hit around the world. But if I had out of me, it would not have been as successful […] It was the same version and production but mine’s better”said she. “I recorded so many songs that were sung by other singers. This happens to me all the time”.

Rihanna – We Found Love – The lyrics and the translation

