RIHANNA WEARS OVER $ 2 MILLION WORTH OF RUBIES IN SAVAGE X FENTY’S NEW (SEXY) PHOTOS

Finding an adjective to describe Rihanna in the photos of the new Savage X Fenty campaign for the launch of the Valentine’s Day collection is really difficult. Sexy? Crazy? Femme fatale? Nothing seems enough, after all, we are talking about the ultimate Bad Girl.

In the collage-style campaign, Rihanna poses in her brand’s sheer pink lingerie, opera gloves, and latex stockings, and most of all a cascade of antique diamond and ruby ​​jewelry worth over $ 2 million.

According to the news, Page Six, after a thorough investigation discovered that Rihanna shines with two different Hammerman Jewels necklaces: a seven-row necklace and a chandelier-style dripping with pear-cut rubies, for a total value of over 2 million dollars.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg – or the diamond, let us pass the joke. The 31-year-old also shines with five Art Deco pieces from Lang Antiques, including two giant ruby ​​rings and a duo of matching bracelets.

A Lang antique representative told Page six that the precious pieces have been created around 100 years and are worth more than $ 130,000.

What to say? Now, let’s admire these priceless jewels in all their dazzling splendor:

