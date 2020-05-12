Rihanna: what’s her secret to feeling so good? – Actu Rihanna

In addition to being a singer recognized to the four corners of the planet, a gorgeous woman and a business woman seasoned, Rihanna is also welcomed by her choice in fragrance. In fact, it is not uncommon to discover secrets of stars about the smell of the interpreter of “Stay” on the web or in the media.

One remembers in particular of Nick Jonas, captivated by the beauty of the singer, who had met her in 2016: “It feels incredibly good, it is a thing that I can tell you. Everybody says it but I felt good and it is amazing.”he explained in the columns of The Sun.

And the current companion of Priyanka Chopra is not the only one to have been charmed by the scent of the artist. Lil Sin X, Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B, or even host Ryan Seacrest have also been bewitched. The latter has even called “celebrity with the best smell”.