Rihanna will release his new album before the end of the year?

A promise of Rihanna reminded fans at the end of the year. In December 2018, then at the end of a comment Instagram, the singer announced that his ninth opus, is beyond the current 2019. He still has four days to keep your word, and for the moment, fans have not seen the shadow of a single. But last week, the Barbadian takes an evil pleasure to play with the nerves of the public, who goes crazy on the social networks.

This cruel game has started on the 22nd of December on Instagram. The interpreter Rude Boy has published a video of a dog swinging its head up and down, accompanied by the caption:

“Update: me listening to R9 (the nickname of the album, editor’s NOTE) and refuse to take it out.”

Except joke unfounded Rihanna, the thing is now certain: the album exists, it is ready, and the singer likes to make the fun last. Twitter explodes; many are now banking on an exit at Christmas.

Neither Christmas, nor the next, nor the day after…

But on the 25th of December, and the platforms of streaming are still no new album. The fans are eating away their brake… until Thursday. Def Jam, the record label that published their first seven opus, has shared a simple photo of Rihanna on Twitter, accompanied by a émoji crystal. The content of the post may seem slight, but it is enough to restart the internet users.

This time, everyone would bet on a release surprise this Friday. But this morning, the fans still had no new album to listen to. Some have decided not to lose hope. For others, this is not in 2019 that Rihanna will unveil his ninth opus. Fortunately, in the face of adversity, it always remains the same.

If this project is so expected, it is because its latest album, Antidate of 2016. Since then, the singer has exclusively devoted its makeup brands and clothing. In recent years, the jokes of fans annoyed to see a new range of gloss out of it when everyone wants an album that is increased.