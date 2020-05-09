Rihanna with Diamonds, Justin Bieber with Sorry, Britney Spears with Toxic… What are the stars that have written these songs ?

Then we offered you to discover who was the female artist, the most listened-to history on Spotify between Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande… It gave us an idea to me ! We don’t know you, but in melty we always wondered if our favorite artists were the source of their tubes. Because, let’s be clear, it is usually the singer or the singer who takes the light. Except that behind them lurk other artists as talented as you know it all as well as them ! Yes, we carried out the investigation and you risk to be surprised to see who is behind these hits.

Diamonds by Rihanna

Spoiler, this is not Huey, who wrote his hit Diamonds but Sia. Well, yes ! The singer is not just a voice it is also a very talented writing lyrics. Katy Perry, Beyonce, Pink, Christina Aguilera and even Britney Spears can thank her, since she has written songs for all these artists.

Love Yourself Justin Bieber

We all thinks this song of Justin that was actually written by Ed Sheeran. Yes, the british artist was writing for others before launching a solo, and it continues to do so. He has also composed Everything Has Changed Taylor Swift.

Perfume Britney Spears

Sia has struck again ! It is she who has written the title Perfume Britney Spears. And this is not the only one to have written for the star since the singer Will I Am has also written the title Work B*tch and the singer Cathy Denis is at the origin of the tube : Toxic.

Good for you Selena Gomez

The title Good for you Selena Gomez in featuring with the rapper Asap Rocky has been written by Julia Michaels ! Charli XCX has also written for the ex of Justin Bieber in the title “The Same Old Love” and if you stretch your ear, you can hear it even during the chorus.

Señorita Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

It’s Impossible not to have heard this music ! It is simple this summer, she was in all the playlists. Admit it, you too, you’ve sung the chorus of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. And they can thank Charli XCX since she co-wrote it.

Just Dance of Lady Gaga

It is through this tube that we knew Lady Gaga and even though it dates back to 2008, we still have the chorus in mind, and we can say thanks to Akon, since it is he who has written the sound. Basic, this title was intended for the Pussycat Dolls, and this is ultimately Lady Gaga who has had it !

Party in the USA Miley Cyrus

“So I put my hands up, they’re playing my song and the butterflies fly away” in short, it stops there before you put it in the head ! Needless to say, it is certainly one of the biggest hits of Miley Cyrus and it was Jessie J who wrote to him, yes.

Right Round Flo Rida

You remember this sound ? It came out 10 years ago and yet we remember as if it was yesterday and it is Bruno Mars who wrote it. Definitely, he knows everything to do this one : write, dance, sing ! It is also him who wrote and composed the verse of Beyoncé in the song Lift-Off featuring with Kanye West and Jay Z. Or even the title All I Ask of Adele, who has just revealed the date of her future album and it is very soon.