Rihanna : with her billionaire Hassan Jameel, it’s getting serious

Rihanna has warned her fans, she now takes regularly the free time to take care of his or her romantic relationship. Proof by example, this week, in California, where the singer of 31 years has been spotted on the side of his companion Hassan Jameel. Accustomed to the romantic dinners head to head, the couple was having dinner this time not alone. Comfortably installed at one of the tables of the very chic Mason, in the city of Santa Monica, Rihanna and Hassan were in fact exit with the mother of the star, Monica Braithwaite, and one of his two brothers, Rorrey or Rajad.

The couple seems to be getting serious for Rihanna decides to introduce his companion to his family. The current seems in any case to be particularly well spent between the business man and the family of the singer. “They stayed at the table for hours“, provides one of the sources of the magazine People, that night in the restaurant very select. This meeting marks a new stage in the history of the couple with the kiss exchanged during a holiday in Spain in June 2017 had been immortalized by the paparazzi. If the lovebirds have been trying for to be discrete, they have been spotted together around the world: in Los Angeles for the birthday of Huey, on the amalfi coast to the table of a restaurant in the Naples area or even during a romantic dinner, in the district of Mayfair, London.

Hassan Jameel, whose date of birth remains a mystery, appears either as an ideal party. The comparison is all the more flattering to him that the ex-companions of Rihanna have not always sent the best picture, Chris Brown the first. Saudi arabian from a wealthy industrial family, the new companion of the singer is at the head of a colossal fortune. Very invested in the affairs of his company, he also chairs a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the education of refugees, the creation of jobs and fight against poverty. If he is discreet about his conquests of the past, the Sun has revealed that he was married to the art critic tunisian Lina Lazaar. Divorced, he has also been seen on the arm of Naomi Campbell in the summer of 2016. But that was before…

