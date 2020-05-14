Rihanna, woman and business of influence

Published on 27 jul. 2019 at 10: 01Updated on jul 29. 2019 at 18h04

She has managed to sell over 250 million records and collected several Grammy and Billboard Music Awards. Accustomed to rankings by Forbes and Time celebrities the best-paid and most influential people, Robyn Rihanna Fenty wrote the story of a little girl from Barbados who, very early, had the urge to get out, to leave a family marked by alcoholism and the addiction to the crack of his father.

Like Madonna, her style, she is quickly noticed by its ability to invent its own style. Music first – the reggae origins in a fusion of pop, rock, R’n’b since its installation in New York, dress then. Even before its debut in the fashion world, Olivier Rousteing, the craftsman of the revival of Balmain, comparing its impact to those of David Bowie or Michael Jackson, two masters of the material…

Streaming image management

Classically, it is by the scent that the singer starts in the business in 2011. But, instead of just a license or a role as a spokesmodel for a prestigious brand, it is launching four fragrances (Reb’l Fleur, Rebelle, Nude, and, for men, Rogue Man). Following investment in streaming platform Tidal (alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West…), in his own label Westbury Road Entertainment, and in Fr8me, an agency specialized in the management of the look and image of the celebrities.

In 2016, Rihanna made her first steps in fashion (trend streetwear) in her surname, Fenty, and with the sports equipment Puma. Then comes the lingerie (Savage X Fenty). A year later, the launch of Fenty Beauty, a makeup line designed with the help of Kendo, an incubator of LVMH (the owner of the ” Echos “). Sign particular, the broad range of proposed (more than 40 shades of foundation, for example) – which makes it the brand of all skin colors.

Global reach

Rihanna aka @badgalriri on Instagram, speaks directly to his fans (73 million followers). No need to build costly distribution channels or advertising campaign. Its influence is global, which does not prevent the products to be marketed by Sephora, another subsidiary of LVMH. The success is immediate : in one year, Fenty Beauty, totals more than $ 500 million in revenue.

Enough to turn the test mode in may of last year . No shop (if it is not a pop-up in the Swamp) or collections. The site runs at the rate of “drops” and regular clothing, and accessories, edited in small series available for a limited period of time. “Fenty, this is me, these are the parts that I want to have with me,”, she says to the press.

“Fenty ticks all the boxes in the luxury of the Twenty first century, digital, and committed with a bias strong. What are the values and tastes of Rihanna that her fans can now own “, considers the consultant Dominique Cuvillier. But, unlike a Christian Lacroix that Bernard Arnault had in 1987, offering his own couture house, “Rihanna has a very good marketing and will be able to listen to the advice of the pros “.

PODCAST. Rihanna, a star that has the direction of the business