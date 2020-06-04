Rihanna would have signed up again with Amazon for a forthcoming documentary on his life

To compete with the documentary Apple TV+ on Billie Eilish, Amazon would have bought for 25 million dollars the rights of the documentary on Rihanna directed by Peter Berg. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be a documentary without a filter on the life of the singer, creative and business women.

With this purchase, Rihanna signs her second collaboration with the streaming platform, following the release exclusive in its fashion show for lingerie Savage x Fenty, in September 2019, on Amazon Prime Video. The director Peter Berg would have revealed to Deadline the documentary will focus more on the character that embodies the star on his musical journey. Amazon would have paid $ 25 million to acquire the rights of this film, without title for the moment. A draft was presented at Cannes, in may 2019, and sold it to the platform that would have the bids to purchase the more enticing.

Peter Berg has logged over 1 200 hours of rush with Rihanna for this documentary project on the evolution of the singer. According to The Hollywood Reporterimages should show insight into the private life of the family and the love life of the star, but also his sense of humor and the ethics of his work. You should also see images of the attacks of Nice because the singer and designer was in town for a concert on July 14, 2016. The producer of the documentary even said that“she had to do a concert on the day of the storming of the Bastille. And this truck driver that killed all those people has crossed their path just in front of our hotel”.

This is not the first time that the director and Rihanna are working together, the two met on the filming of the first film of the singer Battleship in 2012. For the moment no release date has been announced, or even of title to the documentary. Failing to wait for a new album… Rihanna was set to unveil yet another new project in the form of autobiography in film. Will there be the right to a new documentary like the one on the lingerie Savage x Fenty ? Case to follow.