Rihanna: your moving tribute to your grandmother died – Actu Rihanna

Rihanna and her grandmother: a fused relationship

Rihanna was particularly close to his grandmother. It is not uncommon for the superstar to pay tribute to this woman who was so important to her. The singer and business woman has even wanted to get a tattoo of the goddess Isis under the chest, in reference to the fight by his grandmother against the disease.

In 2012, Rihanna has also created the Foundation, Clara Lionel, in tribute to their grandparents, to promote access to health care and education for the benefit of the poor communities around the world.