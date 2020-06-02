Riots in the United States : Melania Trump distances himself from Donald Trump in new

The riots in the United States is continuing a week after the death of George Floyd, a man Afron-American, during a violent arrest police in Minneapolis. Protests and demonstrations are always more numerousso that Donald Trump, his wife Melania and son Barron had to be put away in a bunker, Friday 29 may 2020, while the riots were exploding in front of the White House. Instead of playing the appeasement, the president of the United States intends to use repression, as it was explained during a press conference.

“I have recommended it to all governors to deploy the national guard in sufficient numbers to dominate the streets until the violence is contained. If this is not enough, I’m going to deploy the military Forces,has announced Donald Trump, and then to specify that a curfew for 19h was going to be introduced. These words are only up anger among protesters, but also by Melania, who distances himself once again to her husband on the social networks.

The one who has a beautiful relationship with Brigitte Macron has tweeted : “I am sad to see our country and our communities is damaged and vandalized. I ask everyone to protest in peace, and concentrate on taking care of each other and the healing of our great nation.“A peaceful message that is opposed to the speech made by Donald Trump just a few hours ago. This is not the first time that Melania Trump gives an opinion contrary to her husband. In the midst of the epidemic of Covid-19, she had put the finger on the importance of wearing a mask, so that Donald Trump refused.

Saddened to see our country & communities being damaged & vandalized. I ask everyone to protest in peace & focus on taking care of one another & healing our great nation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 1, 2020

