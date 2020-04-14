RISE OF SKYWALKER – Betanews.fr

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker the star Daisy Ridley deplores the poor critical reception and the fans of the movie, the third of his trilogy with.

“Honestly, the film changed film by film, such as 98%, that is so amazing, this last film was really tricky,” explained Ridley about his process of understanding the criticism of the film, Speaking to Entertainment weekly. “January wasn’t so great. It was weird, I felt like all this love we had in any way shown the first time, I said to myself: “Where is the love? “”

“I watched the documentary, the making-of[[[[The legacy Skywalker]this week, ” said Ridley, discussing the documentary that is included in Rise of Skywalkerthe video of the house. “And it’s so full of love, and I think that it is something that is tricky when you are a part of something that is so filled with love, and then the people [don’t like it]. You know, everyone has the right not to like something, but it looks like it has changed slightly. But I think, in general, it is because social media and what you have. ”

The rise of Skywalker currently sits at a score of 52% “Rotten” on rotten tomatoes – the lowest of the Star wars trilogy by a wide margin, with immediate predecessor The Last Jedi rated 92% “fresh” and the first film the awakening of the force classified 93% “fresh”.