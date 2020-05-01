Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne : a friendship that is ambiguous ? – News Rita Ora

Rita Ora and her little woman

Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne love both cast doubt on their relationship. Moreover, in 2013, the two young women seemed to be beautiful and well as a couple : Rita Ora had said in the Sun that Cara Delevingne was his little woman.

It is known that the mannequin like women because it has had a relationship with singer St Vincent. As for Rita Ora, fan of Cara Delevingne for the first time, we do not know if it just wants to create doubt on her sexual orientation, or whether she was truly attracted to women.

Rita Ora does she want to rekindle the flame ?

Then they were arm in arm, kissing as soon as the opportunity presented itself for some time, the two young women now seem to be more close too. But, last summer, Rita Ora has rekindled the memories of this friendship ambiguous by posting a photo on Instagram on the occasion of the anniversary of Cara Delevingne : one sees the singer topless with her breasts covered only large scotch. But this story is of the past, because today the latter is in a relationship with Ashley Benson.