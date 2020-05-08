Rita Ora, Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha in fashion Girl Power

All four teasaient long since the upcoming release of the title on their respective networks, today it is finally here. Four female rappers, singers rising stars and icons of pop culture have come together for a title that comes to discuss sexuality, specifically homosexuality between women : the well-named ” Girls “.

“Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls “

It is a real hymn to the woman, a hymn to sexual freedom of women and tolerance. The four women singing conventions, be they lesbians or not, as Cardi B-who, in his verse affirms that women just want to have fun. She also advocated, as in other of his pieces, that a woman does not need a man that is on the plan sentimental, monetary, or even sexual…

“Now I could be your lipstick just for one night

Girls just wanna have fun, they have their funds right”

Rita Ora will be in Paris for a concert at the Elysée Montmartre on 23rd may next (the concert already full), on the occasion of his Girls Turn.

We are waiting for the clip which should be out soon, it is at the moment shooting. In the meantime you can shimmy on this catchy title, festive and feminist.

