Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha : the three new pop sensations originating in the Balkans – News Rita Ora

These Stars Kosovo : Rita Ora & Dua Lipa

The singer’s most well-known Kosovo is, without doubt, Rita Ora. In the business for more than ten years ago, Rita Ora was born in Pristina in Kosovo before leaving to live in England. She returned to her hometown as much as possible, and has even turned one of his videos, “Shine Ya Light”. Then, we find the famous Dua Lipa with his hits “Be The One”, “New Rules” or even “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris. The young singer is originally from kosovo, and spent three years in his home country during his teenage years. She says that she would not have been able to crack in the music in Kosovo, because very few artists kosovars manage to have an international career, and she thanks her parents for leaving her to pursue his dream in England.

Bebe Rexha : the nugget came from Albania

Singer Bebe Rexha comes to us straight from the United States, of parents of Albanian. Her real name is Bleta, which means “bee” in Albanian. She was introduced to music in 2010, and has been, since, pretty successfully, with big names like David Guetta and Martin Garrix. She has also written for Lady Gaga and composed “The Monster” for the duo of Eminem & Rihanna, or even “Like a Champion” for Selena Gomez. His first album “Expectations” was released in June 2018, and includes the hits “Meant to Be” and “2 Souls on Fire”.