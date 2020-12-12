CELEBRITIES

Rita Ora forgets she had an affair with Rob Kardashian

Posted on

The singer says she does not remember much of her brief relationship with Kim Kardashian’s brother …

It seems that Rob Kardashian fails to bring back good memories for her exes. This week, Rita Ora, who has dated Kim Kardashian’s brother in the past, confessed that she had ‘forgotten’ that she dated the businessman.

In a revealing interview, the Let You Love Me singer stated that she had completely forgotten about her affair with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she was pressured to talk about her brief relationship with Rob, but the 30-year-old star responded:

“Ah, I forgot about that… It was something very fast. I was young and it was fun. It was very, very fun, I think. It’s all I remember, ”he commented.

Rumors about them suggest July 2012, but the relationship only lasted until November of the same year.

At the time, a source said: “It’s sad … They liked each other a lot, but she lived in Los Angeles and she lived in London, it was impossible to maintain a relationship.”

However, in the month following the breakup, Rob Kardashian took to Twitter to say that she had been betrayed. Without mentioning Rita’s name, she wrote:

“She cheated on me with almost 20 guys while we were together,” she tweeted at the time. “I wonder how many guys she’s sleeping with now that we’re apart. But man, 20 guys? ”He provoked.

