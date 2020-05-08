Rita Ora : Girls feat Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, why is the single inspired by Cara Delevingne is not a cardboard box ?

I’m too sexy, I seduce myself. This is what a coward proudly Cardi B, on the single to his friend and fellow label Rita Ora “Girls”. Unveiled on the 11th of may last, the title has still not integrated the Billboard Hot 100, is the ranking of 100 the most popular titles in the United States, and it begins slowly but surely to feel something. In fact, if Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are part of the 10 female artists with the most streamées on Spotify, the combination of the fanbases of the singers in “Girls” would have had to blow up the counters. But this is not the case. The title amounts to at the present time 17 million streams on Spotify, and 14 million views on YouTube. The figures are quite correct but far from being sufficient to call “Girls” a tube.

And the gap between the strength tubesque of “Girls” and its sales is obviously related to the backlash experienced by Rita Ora. Following the online release of the title, the artists openly queer Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko have quickly criticized the lyrics. Written by six men and only two women (Rita Ora and Cardi B), these words show the relationships of love and sex between women as something that is necessarily hot under the blow of the alcohol. A shame when we know that “Girls” had to allow Rita Ora to mention proud of his bisexuality. Nailed to the pillory by two artists recognized and adored by the community, LGBTQ, Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX have quickly had to clarify that they do not have “never had the intent to hurt anyone.”.

Unfortunately, for fear of repercussions from the public, many programmers are reluctant to distribute the title on the radio. For their part, YouTube and Spotify do not include more than a few playlists. And that’s how a song directly inspired by the relationship between Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne gradually changes in a missed note. Number 3 of the list of securities which should soon integrate the Billboard Hot 100, no one is currently able to tell if the clip “Girls” will be unveiled to the public at large. And at a time when Justin Timberlake is also facing poor sales of his album Man of the Woods, it would seem that to make a tube has become very difficult for our pop stars favorite !