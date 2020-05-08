Rita Ora : Girls, her new video feminist in the company of Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha

While his fans have been waiting for over six years, a second album from Rita Orait has decided to reveal the visual “Girls” : his last title, which did a hell of a bad buzz. Since its release, the song has indeed created a controversy because of its lyrics that seek to be as romantic relationships and sex between women are very hot and occur under the blow of the alcohol. The hymn that had a feminist is simply displeasing to the community, LGBTQ+ that Rita wanted to convince. While Shawn Mendes has completely let go in his Carpool Karaoke, various artists queer as Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko have not hesitated to criticize “Girls” on the web.

Rita Ora, Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha have placed on their social networks that they have never had the intention of hurting anybody, many times, and have therefore taken the opportunity to unveil the music video for the title. A new wind of controversy risk of blowing since Rita Ora doesn’t do things by half in the video. It is found as the great goddess of a sort of harem of women. Bebe Rexha seems to be captivated by his own reflection, while Charli XCX disguises itself in the guise of mother nature. Finally, Cardi B appears as a hologram that will eventually share a kiss with Rita Ora to that his album is in danger because of the bad buzz “Girls”.