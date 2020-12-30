CELEBRITIES

Rita Ora hopes her fans will forgive her for violating restrictions

That’s after the scandal he caused when he violated the pandemic restrictions at a party.

Rita Ora hopes that her fans will forgive her, after the scandal she caused when she violated restrictions due to the pandemic.

The singer made a brief publication on Instagram, which left no one satisfied, and in this regard, she declared to The Sun: “My apology was very sincere, and I did it from the heart. I can only hope that everyone sees it, and pray that it does and that they accept it. “

Rita Ora generated this controversy by revealing photographs of her birthday party that she organized in a London nightclub when she had just arrived from Egypt and did not keep the proper quarantine ordered by the health authorities of the United Kingdom.

