Rita Ora meets Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX for a quartet feminist !

Here is a quartet of charm ! Rita Ora invites her best friends for a title and uninhibited affirming the status of women in the current society. Check out “Girls” on aficia !

Since a few months, everything seems to successfully make the beautiful Rita Ora. The one that shared the bill alongside the late Avicii on “Lonely Together” was indeed the ambition to publish its a new disk in the course of the year. It must be said that it has struck a great blow with his songs “Your Song” and “Anywhere” without forgetting that it has shared the bill alongside Liam Payne on “For You” for the film ’50 Shades lighter’. A success which should follow a good time, especially as she comes back with a pop song-anthem !

Feminist desire !

This fanatic of pop returns this week with a collaboration that will make a great noise. For his new single” Girls “the singer offers Bebe Rexhathe rapper Cardi B and Charli XCX with whom she had already worked in the past on ” Doing It “. Together, the four young women celebrate as it is the woman and bisexuality always with an energy of their own, as if nothing was taboo : “ I’m not one-sided, I am open minded / I am the hunter and she the prey / Sometimes, I just want to kiss girls “one can hear in the song.

For the female, but not only,” Girls “all those who advocate freedom and “ the chance to be who we are “admits Rita Ora magazine Peopleclaiming also to have been strongly inspired by the song “Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry. Girls just wanna have fun !

Check out “Girls,” the new single from Rita Ora :