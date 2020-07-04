RK presents the album Neverland in feat with Maes, SCH and Leto

After having released two albums to huge success in the space of six months, the first certified platinum and the second gold-certified, followed by a complete tour in all France, RK the young phenomenon of the French rap had made his return with ” SOS ” which started the ball rolling for the release of his third long-awaited album by his fans, titled “Neverland,” which is available in listening on all platforms, streaming (Apple Music, Amazon Music).
Tracklist of the album Neverland RK :
1. B. O. S. S
2. Billie Jean
3. SOS
4. Area
5. Euros (Feat. Maes)
6. Dirty hands
7. Drip
8. Hood
9. Diva (Feat. SCH)
10. Penelope
11. 4:17
12. Rock n puff (Feat. Leto)
13. The flame
14. Boarded
15. Automatik