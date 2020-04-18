Rob Corddry talks Bad Therapy, Ballers Series Final and The Daily Show

The

Rob Corddry is one of these people you’ve seen in a million things and that always makes you laugh. Whether in the face of Dwayne Johnson on the hit series of HBO’s Ballers, or his roles in Time Machine, W., Calm your enthusiasm, Hot bodies, Pain and gain, Hospital for children, The unicornand about a hundred other things, it is always a great addition to any cast.

With the new film Corddry, Bad therapy, available in VOD from the April 17, we have recently talked over Skype from his entire career. During the wide ranging conversation, he talked about the creation of Bad Therapy in Los Angeles and what it has added to the film, Netflix’s Medical Police and how they predicted pandemic, how his first film was Todd Phillips “ Old school and what he has learned about filming, working with Jon Stewart on The Daily Showif there is a chance to make it back to the tv, be part of the next series Tog Gear Americaits time on-Ballers, including watching Dwayne Johnson’s his career exploded during the filming of the series, his thoughts on the end of the series, Dunkin Donuts (since we’re both from Boston), and much more I could never list it here.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below.This is exactly what we talked about, follow-up of the trailer and the synopsis of Bad Therapy.

Rob Corddry:

Here is the synopsis and the trailer of Bad Therapy:

The married couple Bob and Susan Howard (Rob Corddry and Alicia Silverstone) decide to see a counselor by marriage named Judy Small (Michaela Watkins), who has recently moved near their home in Los Angeles. When Bob and Susan meet Judy for the first time, she seems competent, intelligent and trustworthy, with a history of other couples she has treated successfully without incident. But the emotional dynamics particular to Bob and Susan is a trigger to pulse a dark and conflict-ridden Judy. Suggesting that she sees them separately, Judy put subtly disagree with each other and brings their marriage to the breaking point in a series of manipulations of an escalation comic.

