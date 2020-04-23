Rob Gronkowski hinted at possible return to Tom Brady two months ago

TAMPA, Fla. — The meeting Rob Gronkowski-Tom Brady perhaps it was made official when the Buccaneers acquired the rights to the wing closed in a trade with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, but the seeds were planted two months ago.

Gronkowski said that, a few days before the quarterback signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers on march 20, teamed up with the quarterback to launch the ball. It was the first time that Gronkowski played a ball from who trained with Brady last year at UCLA.

1 Related

At that time, Brady did not say where he thought to play, but Gronkowski, who had signed a contract with the WWE after retiring from football a year ago, indicated interest in returning to the retreat.

“We rarely talked about what would be your decision, but we talked for a moment,” said Gronkowski. “I told him (Brady), because we talk really fast, ‘Hey, as I have that spark again.’

“I said, ‘I’m Definitely interested in the decision you make’. Not what I pressed. I said (to Brady), ‘If the opportunity is right , if you go to a place where the opportunity is right, even if you go back to the Patriots and I feel that the opportunity is right, there is a possibility of really let’s go back to reconnect. I’d love to,” added the wing closed.

Gronkowski said Brady was “excited” by the idea.

“Playing with Tom is special. It is one of the best quarterbacks in history,” said Gronkowski, who caught 78 touchdown passes from Brady in their nine years together in New England. Build a connection with a quarterback is also something special.

“It is something that has been seen many times with many other players, they can switch computers and may not have the same chemistry as they had with one of their other quarterbacks. We have a great chemistry and each time we meet, it is like old times. It doesn’t matter if we move away a month or six, just walk out to the field and launched the ball as a normal practice,” he added.

The Buccaneers will absorb the year remaining in the agreement of Gronkowski with Patriots for $10 million.

Brady had a great time with the return of Gronkowski in a video he posted on Twitter Wednesday morning, and blew a seashell to call the wing closed, who ran and said, “I’m a little tired, but Gronk is reported”.

To deal with chronic pain by injuries during his nine-year career, Gronkowski said that his body feels much better and with less inflammation. Currently weighs 250 pounds ( kgs), which, he said, has eased pressure on your joints, but considered that it would not be difficult to add 10 to 15 pounds again if necessary.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

“What I said from the beginning, you do not need to return unless I felt the need, at least I felt well and healthy and I feel that I am ready. It is now the case. It is time,” said Gronkowski.

The wing closed, 30 years ago, he said that that was not the case last year.

“My body needed rest to 100 percent, but things have changed and the thrill is back”, he said.

“My body started to feel good. My desire to play began to return and I knew that, for when you get closer to the season, I would like to return, so that desire, that passion, I turned it on, and I feel that, in the last two weeks, it was the right time to return before it was too late,” he concluded.