Rob Gronkowski reacts to Tom Brady calling his penis amazing

Rob Gronkowski heard Tom Brady comments on his manhood and he called it “the greatest compliment of my career, next to play with Tom,” during his appearance with Andy Cohen on “Watch what happens live.”

“I see some of the titles he called my hot dog incredibly nice, so that made me a little surprised,” admitted Gronkowski, although after realizing that Brady made these comments on the show of Howard Stern, this had much more meaning for him. “If you continue this show, everything is game at any time.”

So hilarious, when Cohen was asked if the member of Brady was as nice as hers, Gronkowski did not hesitate to close this notion immediately. “No, not as nice as mine. I mean, the guy has not done as much as me,” he said, admitting that he had to steal a “preview”.

Brady and Gronkowski have spent years together in the team championship of the New England Patriots. This meant a lot of time spent in the changing rooms of the football and, in the case of Gronkowski, meant a lot of nudity, as he readily admitted.

“Gronk is stripped their victims and threw literally his towel on his shoulder,” explained Brady to Stern. “He didn’t give a fuck.” Apparently, this would happen even with journalists in the room.

After trying to deflect the series of questions from Stern, saying that “the penis of every guy is exactly the same,” Brady finally relented when Stern was asked if Gronkowski was like all the others, or if he was perhaps a member is particularly important.

“Yes, it is true,” confessed finally Brady to Stern. “This is amazing.”

The comment the funny thing about Brady is likely to come later in the interview, however, when Cohen was asked if Brady had trend prima donna. Gronkowski was immediately made fun of for spray of rose water or a little on her face after the workout to hydrate her skin.

“It was certainly prima donna”, he said, before adding, laughing, “And then I started to do it too.”

Later, Gronkowski was asked by a viewer about her experience in “The Masked Singer”. He was a polarizing figure from the beginning, playing under the guise of the white Tiger … and behaving pretty badly, might we add.

But for Gronkowski, it was fun. And then he has done his best to keep his identity a secret, fans of the NFL have immediately taken over his identity. On the one hand, he is 6’5 “and White Tiger was huge. And then there was his dance moves.

They were … not great, but it was the signature moves of Gronk seen on the sidelines, in the locker rooms and just about anywhere where it’s located. His ability to sing was not great, but he had a contagious joy about her that was moving well beyond what online fans wanted to see.

However, Gronkowski said that he had fun every step of the way, telling Cohen that “his favorite part was happening”. He also loves to have learned something from this experience.

“I learned new dance moves, I’ve learned to sing a little and then assembling them”, he said. “And then you can do it in front of a crowd just being free, because you are under a mask … It was a thrill, man.”

Later in the same segment, he was asked about “the most fun you’ve ever made”, but we will simply say that Cohen was quick to say that he loved the admission of Gronkowski.

“I knew you like it,” said Gronkowski with a smile.

