Rob Gronkowski wanted to meet with Tom Brady even at Patriots

When it was announced that Rob Gronkowski would be part of the talent of the WWE it seemed that his return to the NFL was becoming more distant. However, this Tuesday, the tight end made his triumphant return with the Buccaneers Tom Brady.

And in accordance with the ‘Gronk’ there was no way of returning to the NFL if it was not to receive shipments of Brady. Even if this meant having a second stage with the New England Patriots.

“We talked about that (returning to the NFL) for a second and I said, ‘I’m having that flame again.’ And he said to me, ‘I’m Definitely interested in the decision you make’. Not what I pressed, but I told her that if I had a chance to go and was correct, even if he were to return to the Patriots, there was a possibility that I will return. There was the conversation started and he was excited by that,” said Gronkowski in a press conference.

But before returning to the emparrillados the graduate of Arizona has to recover a lot of muscle mass. The tight end said that during his first adventure in the league, his weight was around the 265 pounds (120.2 kilograms), and from his first retirement the scale mark 250 pounds (113 kilos).

Respect for the Patriots

On the other hand, Gronkowski he was grateful to New England by giving you the opportunity to play in the NFL, and revealed that it is not easy to play for Bill Belichick.

“I learned a lot in the organization. I learned a lot of football and the best coach in the league, the coach Belichick. I’m not going to say that there is an organization where it is easy to play and also what I’ve done with another computer, I’ve never been to Tampa either, so I don’t know what to expect. But I know that the New England Patriots, is not the easiest place to play, but it gets you well, makes you mentally and physically,” explained ‘Gronk’.