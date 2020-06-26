Rob Kardashian posts a rare picture of her adorable daughter, Dream

The girl to her dad !

Hard to believe that almost four years have passed since Rob Kardashian and your ex, Committee Of Chynato have a child, Sleep Kardashian. And, however, that the dad is shown how the little girl grew in her the last date of publication in Instagram.

In the picture in the Dream, published on Wednesday, Rob, who posts very few photos on the social networks and, a fortiori, his son, reveals the little three and a half years that he was wearing a pyjama with red stripes, making a moue boudeuse, while eating an apple before going to sleep.

“Good night,” wrote Rob in the legend.

The message of the child Kardashian, 33, was quickly taken up by the obtaining of excellent reviews, even by some of their sisters.

“The most beautiful”, he wrote Kim Kardashianfollowed by Kourtney Kardashian, who added, “dream”, “dream” in French, a pun on the name of the girl.

Khloé Kardashian there is also a driveway for his comments, telling his little brother that the Dream is “too mimi !!!!”