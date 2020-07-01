Rob Kardashian : what seemed to be the brother of Kim in the beginning of The Incredible family Kardashian ?

In 2007, the u.s. television channel E ! offered to the family Kardashian, his own reality tv show. If Rob Kardashian has gained weight in the last few years, which was when he became famous ?
Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Rob, Kendall, Kylie… Since the launch of the reality tv show The incredible family Kardashian in 2007, they became the stars of truth ! If the youngest of the family, Kylie Jenner, was only ten years old when her family’s life had been poured out, and much has changed since then, their brothers and sisters also grew and developed. To start with Rob Kardashian ! 20 years in the beginning of the program broadcast on the channel E !, the only son of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian was still a student when he began appearing on television. A graduate of the university of Southern California in 2009, the young man was wearing regular polo shirts. On the red carpet, he always seemed very elegant in dresses with suits in black or beige, depending on the opportunities.
If the family Kardashian is known to always be very prepared and set trends, Rob Kardashian had a lot of weight in the last few years and have preferred not to appear on the show, which he revealed to his sisters after the seventh season. The evil in his body, the younger brother of Kim Kardashian has decided to spend his days on his couch watching television and eating junk food. At the moment, all the world was very concerned about his health, starting with her sister Khloé Kardashian, with whom he lived at the time. In 2017, his trainer, Gunnar Peterson, revealed to the magazine Life & Style : “All the world is concerned. Unless Rob changes of life style, your health could take a turn for the worse…“
Rob Kardashian has taken
If during long months, Rob Kardashian has taken great care to keep away from the cameras, is now, finally, the use of your body ! After having had to fight against a long depression, his loss of weight and diabetes, the dad of Sleep (3 and a half years) has adopted a new healthier lifestyle. A source at the american site The people, revealed : “Rob is doing very well. He takes care of it, exercising and eating better. For a long time, he was not happy and embarrassed about their appearance. He knows that he has a better appearance. It is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that it’s going well. Rob spends a lot of time with Sleep. He is focused on being the best parent possible. He also spends a lot of time with his family. The whole world is very proud to see his determination to get better.“
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
2/12 –
KHLOE KARDASHIAN ARRIVES to CELEBRATE The BIRTHDAY OF HIS BROTHER ROB IN the CLUB JET in THE MIRAGE HOTEL in LAS VEGAS
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
3/12 –
KHLOE KARDASHIAN CELEBRATED HER BIRTHDAY IN THE COMPANY OF HIS SISTER IM AND HER BROTHER ROB IN THE NIGHT CLUB “THE CASTLE” IN LAS VEGAS
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
4/12 –
ROB KARDASHIAN AND HIS DANCE PARTNER ON “DANCING WITH THE STARS” CHERYL BURKE AT THE MUSIC FESTIVAL “IHEART RADIO”, AT THE MGM GRAND HOTEL IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, SEPTEMBER 24, 2011.
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
5/12 –
Rob Kardashian – the PEOPLE AT the MUSIC FESTIVAL IHEARTRADIO in LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, SEPTEMBER 24, 2011.
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
6/12 –
ROB KARDASHIAN – THE PARTICIPANTS OF “DANCING WITH THE STARS” SALUTE TO THE PHOTOGRAPHERS IN THE STUDY OF THE RECOVERY, IN HOLLYWOOD. THIS AFTERNOON POLICE VEHICLES HAVE DEBARQUES IN THE STUDIOS OF CBS AFTER A DUST SUSPECT HAS BEEN FOUND. IT TURNED OUT THAT THERE WAS NOTHING WORRYING.
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
7/12 –
Rob Kardashian – LAUNCH PARTY OF the VIDEO GAME “SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD” in HOLLYWOOD OCTOBER 12, 2011.
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
8/12 –
Rob Kardashian – OPENING of THE SHOP KARDASHIAN, A LAS VEGAS, NV, united states DECEMBER 15, 2011.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
9/12 –
ROB KARDASHIAN CELEBRATES HIS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH HIS MOTHER KRIS JENNER AND SISTER KIM IN LAS VEGAS ON MARCH 16, 2012.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
10/12 –
ROB KARDASHIAN TAKES The PLANE in LOS ANGELES on JUNE 22, 2012.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
11/12 –
Rob Kardashian celebrates his 26th birthday in Las Vegas, march 15, 2013.
© STARMAX / BESTIMAGE
12/12 –
Rob Kardashian did the promo for its line of socks, “Arthur George” for the ratings of mother Kris Jenner at the Kardashian Store in Las Vegas