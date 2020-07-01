Rob Kardashian : what seemed to be the brother of Kim in the beginning of The Incredible family Kardashian ?

In 2007, the u.s. television channel E ! offered to the family Kardashian, his own reality tv show. If Rob Kardashian has gained weight in the last few years, which was when he became famous ?

Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Rob, Kendall, Kylie… Since the launch of the reality tv show The incredible family Kardashian in 2007, they became the stars of truth ! If the youngest of the family, Kylie Jenner, was only ten years old when her family’s life had been poured out, and much has changed since then, their brothers and sisters also grew and developed. To start with Rob Kardashian ! 20 years in the beginning of the program broadcast on the channel E !, the only son of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian was still a student when he began appearing on television. A graduate of the university of Southern California in 2009, the young man was wearing regular polo shirts. On the red carpet, he always seemed very elegant in dresses with suits in black or beige, depending on the opportunities.

If the family Kardashian is known to always be very prepared and set trends, Rob Kardashian had a lot of weight in the last few years and have preferred not to appear on the show, which he revealed to his sisters after the seventh season. The evil in his body, the younger brother of Kim Kardashian has decided to spend his days on his couch watching television and eating junk food. At the moment, all the world was very concerned about his health, starting with her sister Khloé Kardashian, with whom he lived at the time. In 2017, his trainer, Gunnar Peterson, revealed to the magazine Life & Style : “All the world is concerned. Unless Rob changes of life style, your health could take a turn for the worse…“

Rob Kardashian has taken

If during long months, Rob Kardashian has taken great care to keep away from the cameras, is now, finally, the use of your body ! After having had to fight against a long depression, his loss of weight and diabetes, the dad of Sleep (3 and a half years) has adopted a new healthier lifestyle. A source at the american site The people, revealed : “Rob is doing very well. He takes care of it, exercising and eating better. For a long time, he was not happy and embarrassed about their appearance. He knows that he has a better appearance. It is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that it’s going well. Rob spends a lot of time with Sleep. He is focused on being the best parent possible. He also spends a lot of time with his family. The whole world is very proud to see his determination to get better.“

