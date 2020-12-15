CELEBRITIES

ROBBIE WILLIAMS AS BORIS JOHNSON IN “CAN’T STOP CHRISTMAS” VIDEO

Posted on

The fact that  Robbie Williams is one of the nicest pop stars ever was known to all. To confirm this comes the official video of “Can’t Stop Christmas”, the singer’s Christmas single extracted from the deluxe version of the album  ” The Christmas Present”.

The clip – directed by Dan Massie – replaces fear with hope: it begins with a typically festive scene with Robbie at home sitting by the fireplace and Christmas tree. The artist turns on the TV and transforms himself into British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Standing behind a podium, he gives a briefing on Downing Street, flanked by his scientific advisors, before being joined by a dancing “Theresa May”.

Check it out below!

In “Can’t Stop Christmas” Robbie wants to rekindle the Christmas spirit in us with a text that tries to play down the theme of the  holidays at the time of the coronavirus . The British artist describes 2020 with Facetimes and Zoom, socks and hand sanitizers as perfect Christmas gifts, online shopping and social distancing: “Santa is on his sleigh, but now he’s two meters away”.

