ROBBIE WILLIAMS BELIEVES HE WILL NO LONGER RELEASE TOP-RANKED SINGLES

Posted on

Robbie Williams doubts that will again have a single in the first position in the world rankings. He confided it himself during a recent interview smooth Radio’sLondon radio show  Virtual Coffee Break.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

“There aren’t, so I think those days when I was at the top of the singles charts are gone – explains the British artist who continues –  Now I’ve become more of an album person than singles, which It’s wonderful. Now I don’t even look at the charts anymore. And I don’t even think about getting close to the top of the charts. But if it happens it would be a Christmas miracle and I would be very grateful. ”  

We too wish him wholeheartedly to succeed with his new unreleased single  “Can’t Stop Christmas”, which best describes this Christmas 2020 made of social distancing and video calls. The song is part of the version deluxe of ‘ Christmas album Robbie  ” The Christmas Present”.

