CELEBRITIES

ROBBIE WILLIAMS HAS A NEW DUET IN STORE WITH KYLIE MINOGUE

Posted on

Robbie Williams has made it known that he has “big plans” for 2021 and among these, there is also a new duet with Kylie Minogue. The two artists would be ready to give us the ideal sequel to “Kids”, their first super collaboration released in 2000.

“I have a song with Miss Kylie Minogue, I have big plans for her if she is ready. I have big plans,” Robbie told the Daily Star.

An insider added: “Kylie and Robbie have recorded a new song together. It is their first collaboration since” Kids “in 2000 and Robbie wants to make a single. Due to Covid, there are no concrete plans for release.”

While waiting for new updates on the return of this great pop couple, below you can review the iconic “Kids” video clip.

