Robbie Williams, Kristen Bell… The clothes bicolors are everywhere !

PHOTOS. It would seem that the tendency of the clothes color is either seized-in wardrobes. Robbie Williams, Kristen Bell, Cardi B, or Daphne Burki… the celebrities are likely to have been adopted.

While the year 2020 begins on the hats of wheel, Fashion Week is in full swing. After New York and London it is the turn of Milan to present its new collections Spring-Summer of 2020. And then, from 14 to 19 January 2020, it will be the turn of Paris to host the Fashion Week, a week dedicated to men’s wardrobe. And among the many trends seen on the catwalks and in the streets, we take note of clothing two-tone.

On his account Instagram, Will Smith took the pose wearing a jacket in the style of a baseball, red and grey colours. For the curious ones, this is a piece end of the line “Bel Air Athletics”imagined by the actor himself and inspired by the series The prince of Bel Air. On his side, Cardi B has dared total look two-tone, with a pants and a leather jacket, color turquoise, and camel. Dress sharp and battery in the trends, perfect for an event organized by the magazine Voguein October last year. In a style more in the fall, Kristen Bell has set his sights on a gorgeous coat, two-tone, both plum and sky blue, very long, and belted at the waist. Side accessories, the former star of Gossip Girl has bet on a pair of leather ankle boots in vintage style and a pair of black sunglasses.

Daphne Burki, queen of the masculine-feminine style

It is a piece very original on which Robbie Williams has set its sights. The singer of 45 years was spotted dressed in a coat two-tone black and patterned tartan, with a yoke where you can see a cartoon. Queen of style ever since Daphne Burki has a style that is sharp and dared to well in his own unique rock ‘ n ‘ roll. On the set of I love you etc, the tv presenter has recently worn an outfit very on trend : a set tailored black-and-white, both female and male, devilishly sexy and elegant. Sitting on his seat of The Voice, the sworn John Legend appeared dressed in a tan pants, a black top and a jacket of beige and black. “When you can’t decide which costume to wear”was written in legend married to Chrissy Teigen, before notifying the brand Fendi. Finally, it ends with

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news