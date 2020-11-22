ROBBIE WILLIAMS: THE SINGLE “CAN’T STOP CHRISTMAS” IS THE PERFECT SOUNDTRACK FOR CHRISTMAS 2020

Christmas 2020 will be much different from the previous. Robbie Williams is also well aware that he wrote a song on the subject called “Can’t Stop Christmas”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

In the single, the English artist wants to rekindle the Christmas spirit in us with a text that tries to play down the theme of the holidays at the time of the coronavirus. Robbie describes 2020 with Facetimes and Zoom, socks and hand sanitizers as perfect Christmas gifts, online shopping, and social distancing: “Santa’s on his sleigh, but now he’s two meters away”.

“Can’t Stop Christmas” is produced by Guy Chambers and Richard Flack and is part of the deluxe version of the album ” The Christmas Present”.

This is the tracklist:

1. Winter Wonderland

2. Merry Xmas Everybody featuring Jamie Cullum

3. Let It, Snow! Let It, Snow! Let It, Snow!

4. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire)

5. Coco’s Christmas Lullaby

6. Rudolph

7. Yeah! It’s Christmas

8. It’s A Wonderful Life featuring Poppa Pete

9. Let’s Not Go Shopping

10. Santa Baby featuring Helene Fischer

11. Best Christmas Ever

12. One Last Christmas

13. Coco’s Christmas Lullaby Reprise

Disc 2: Christmas Future

14. Can’t Stop Christmas

15. Time For Change

16. Idlewild

17. Darkest Night

18. Fairytales featuring Rod Stewart

19. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) featuring Bryan Adams

20. Bad Sharon featuring Tyson Fury

21 Happy Birthday Jesus Christ

22. New Year’s Day

23. Snowflakes

24. Home

25. Soul Transmission

Bonus tracks

26. I Believe in Father Christmas

27. Not Christmas

28. Merry Kissmas

29. It Takes Two featuring Rod Stewart