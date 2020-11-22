ROBBIE WILLIAMS: THE SINGLE “CAN’T STOP CHRISTMAS” IS THE PERFECT SOUNDTRACK FOR CHRISTMAS 2020

Christmas 2020 will be much different from the previous. Robbie Williams is also well aware that he wrote a song on the subject called “Can’t Stop Christmas”.
In the single, the English artist wants to rekindle the Christmas spirit in us with a text that tries to play down the theme of the holidays at the time of the coronavirus. Robbie describes 2020 with Facetimes and Zoom, socks and hand sanitizers as perfect Christmas gifts, online shopping, and social distancing: “Santa’s on his sleigh, but now he’s two meters away”.
“Can’t Stop Christmas” is produced by Guy Chambers and Richard Flack and is part of the deluxe version of the album ” The Christmas Present”.
This is the tracklist:
1. Winter Wonderland
2. Merry Xmas Everybody featuring Jamie Cullum
3. Let It, Snow! Let It, Snow! Let It, Snow!
4. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire)
5. Coco’s Christmas Lullaby
6. Rudolph
7. Yeah! It’s Christmas
8. It’s A Wonderful Life featuring Poppa Pete
9. Let’s Not Go Shopping
10. Santa Baby featuring Helene Fischer
11. Best Christmas Ever
12. One Last Christmas
13. Coco’s Christmas Lullaby Reprise
Disc 2: Christmas Future
14. Can’t Stop Christmas
15. Time For Change
16. Idlewild
17. Darkest Night
18. Fairytales featuring Rod Stewart
19. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) featuring Bryan Adams
20. Bad Sharon featuring Tyson Fury
21 Happy Birthday Jesus Christ
22. New Year’s Day
23. Snowflakes
24. Home
25. Soul Transmission
Bonus tracks
26. I Believe in Father Christmas
27. Not Christmas
28. Merry Kissmas
29. It Takes Two featuring Rod Stewart