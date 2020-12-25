Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

The singer will launch the product in collaboration with WW (Weight Watchers).

According to the Sun newspaper, the singer has been looking at the healthy eating sector since he became an ambassador for the famous weight loss support brand.

A source told the newspaper’s Bizarre column that the English singer’s intention is to bring his brand of cookies to various countries.

“They are a delicacy in his hometown, Stoke-on-Trent, and he believes everyone should try them. He tried his recipe with [his wife] Ayda and the rest of the family, and they loved it, ”he reveals.

Oatmeal cookies from your hometown are often served during your morning snack, usually with the addition of grilled cheese.