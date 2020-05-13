Robert De Niro joins Leonardo DiCaprio in the upcoming film by Martin Scorsese

Three legends of american cinema could be for the same movie. According to the site Movie WebRobert De Niro is expected to join Leonardo DiCaprio in the next film from Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

It would be the tenth collaboration in film between De Niro and Scorsese (“Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull, Goodfellas”), and the sixth between the director and Di Caprio (“The Inflitrés”, “The Wolf of Wall Street”). The film would mark the first time the two actors of a fetish of Scorsese’s look together in a feature-length film of the filmmaker.

Adapted from the book by David Grann “Killers of the Flower Moon” (translated into French under the title “note us”), the film will tell the true story of the Osage, a native american tribe which has seen its population eradicated by a wave of assassinations.

The production of the film should start current 2020.

In the meantime, we will be able to see Robert De Niro in November in the new movie of Martin Scorsese “The Irishman”, where he will share the poster with Al Pacino. DiCaprio will be very soon in the rooms with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, which will be released on August 14.