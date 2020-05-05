Robert Downey Jr and his wife ` to overcome quickly the bumps ” in their marriage

2020-01-14 09:30:05

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, don’t get worried about “bumps” in their marriage because the high means that the low do not last long.

The couple – who met on the set of “ Gothika ” in 2003 before marrying two years later – has unveiled the secret of their romance long-lasting, and the producer admitted that the highs of their relationship means that low don’t last long.

She told “Extra”: “You have to appreciate each other … it’s fun when things work.

“It is fun when we are happy with each other, so it recovers quickly from bumps.”

The couple has son Exton, seven years, and Avri, five years together, and they have admitted that their children begin to realize that their parents are famous, that does not mean that they are excited by it.

Robert added: “You know, it’s funny, it’s like anything. It is a thing, but it is also something to get bored and to reduce them.”

During this time, the star of “ Dolittle ” has recently admitted that the pair evened out well, it the leaves usually take the reins in regards to their brood because of his own education.

Robert – who also Indio, 26, with his ex-wife Deborah Falconer – has said: “I entrust myself to it. I simply have not been raised properly, so chances are, I’ll have a little bit of poop. ”

And the differences of the couple are also evident in their family life, because Robert said that he “loves the household maintenance”, while his spouse is often too busy with “the machinations of his mind” to clean.

The star 54-year-old said: “I’m a little more home-like; I could just tell you about the curtains and the recovering of these chairs. I love the maintenance in the home; it just makes me down.

“The machinations of [Susan’s] the mind, it is surprising – and horrific – the amount of data that it tries to process it. “

