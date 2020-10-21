ROBERT DOWNEY JR. AND MARK RUFFALO SUPPORTED CHRIS PRATT AFTER HE WAS CALLED HOLLYWOOD’S WORST CHRIS

The Marvel actor has been attacked for insinuations about his political visions

In the last few days, an old poll has made a comeback, asking to vote for the “Hottest Chris in Hollywood” between Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, and Chris Pine.

The thing was born in a joking way, just to pass the time admiring all these splendid actors. But as the US presidential election on November 3 approaches, the tone has changed and many have put Chris Pratt at the bottom of the rankings by insinuating that you side with the Republicans (and therefore with Donald Trump).

In reality, the 41-year-old has always refrained from commenting on politics, and at most, it is rumored that in 2012 he supported the Barack Obama campaign. Trump’s assumptions stem from the fact that he is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger who was governor of California and is from the Republican party (his mother Maria Shriver instead belongs to the Kennedy dynasty, historically Democratic).

Now that you have the premise, it’s time to read how two Marvel colleagues immediately came out to support Chris Pratt.

The first is Robert Downey Jr .: ” What a world … The ‘sinless’ are throwing stones at my brother Chris Pratt – he wrote on Instagram – A true Christian who lives with principles, has never shown anything but positivity and gratitude. And he’s only married in a family that makes room for civil speech and (it is a fact) that insists on serving as the highest value. “

” If you have a problem with Chris … I have a new idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your character flaws, work on them, then celebrate your humanity .” He added the hashtag “I watch your back”.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

The second is Mark Ruffalo: ” To all of you, Chris Pratt is a solid man. I know him personally and instead of throwing criticism, look at how he lives his life. As a rule, he is not overtly political. This is a distraction. We keep ours. eyes on the target, friends. We are so close. “

Even Katherine Schwarzenegger defended her husband and the father of a child who had together this summer, bringing attention to more serious issues: ” Is this really what we need? There is so much in the world and people have difficulty in so many ways. Being bad in the past. There is enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we need, not meanness, and bullying.”