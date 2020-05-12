Robert Downey Jr. Announces His Project To Save The Planet In 10 Years

The actor Robert Downey Jr. has announced a new project called The Footprint Coalition to clean up the planet by using advanced technologies during the conference, Amazon on artificial intelligence in Las Vegas on Tuesday, 4 June.

” With the help of robotics and nanotechnology, we could probably clean up the planet significantly, if not completely, by the age of 10 “, he said.

Robert Downey Jr., which according to Forbes has a fortune of approximately $ 81 million, said he had had this idea after a dinner with a group of experts.

For the moment, the effort announced is accompanied of little help, with only a web site showing the main lines of the public statement of Robert Downey Jr., but the actor of Iron Man has said that he plans to officially launch its environmental project by April 2020.

” I’m going to spend the next few months to develop correctly in this project, and people around me really smart “, he said. A recent United Nations report reveals that the Man has a devastating effect unprecedented on the world’s biodiversity, some researchers have found that the microplastique pollutes the air, our oceans and soils.

” In 11, when I will be 65 years of age, if we made even a single step forward on what I believe to be a huge threat for our future and a disaster left behind us, I’ll be back to organize the most crazy holiday retirement “adds Downey.

The announcement at the first public conference on the artificial intelligence of Amazon, with the theme of robotics and space, a focus of controversy because of the environmental policy of the company.

Nearly 8,000 employees have signed an open letter in favour of a proposal presented at the last annual meeting of shareholders wanting to force the board of directors to prepare a project to address” disruptions caused by climate change “and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. Amazon takes environmental commitments, such as its goal of reaching carbon neutral for 50 % of all its shipments by 2030, the employees have stated that these efforts were not sufficient, the proposal was eventually rejected by the shareholders.

Amazon did not immediately respond to questions about his financial investment or technology in the project of Downey Jr.

Beyond its announcement regarding the project Footprint Coalition, Downey Jr. has addressed the importance of cultural diversity in Hollywood and in the technology industry, he has also referred to the developments of artificial intelligence. Although it has not provided any detail on the achievement of the objectives of the Footprint Coalition, researchers and entrepreneurs have long studied how to use the IA to mitigate a number of environmental problems.

The demo room of the conference, which runs until Friday, included several examples of projects in robotics and artificial intelligence that may be beneficial for the environment. For example, CSR, a branch non-profit of the corporation iRobot created a robot underwater to capture marine invasive species and is currently working on a solution to eliminate the plastics from the ocean.

The first Keynote of the conference was also introduced to Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices and services from Amazon, who has spoken of how the company incorporates artificial intelligence to all its products, the CEO of Boston Dynamics Marc Raibert, who presented the robots Spot of the company, and Morgan Pope and Tony Dohi, Walt Disney Imagineering, who have presented their work to the creation of acrobats self-contained.