Robert Downey Jr betrays Marvel and share with DC Comics

The famous and great actor Robert Downey Jr. apparently bored of playing the character in the world of Marvel and decided to go to the other side of DC Comics.

After several years playing Iron Man, the Avengers, the most popular, the future of Marvel could completely change since Robert Downey will be Green lantern in the new film as DC prepares.

There have been a few rumors what Marvel want Robert to come back and again bringing the suit Iron manbut there is nothing concrete or confirmed by the actor, who is now completely on the side of DC.

According to some sources, the actor has had conversations with Warner Bros to interpret Hal Jordan in the next film, Green Lantern.

Without a doubt, Green Lantern is one of the favorite characters to all fans of DC Comics, but it seems that it has been a terrible adaptation in 2011, and that is why until today, they returned with the good news that the wonderful Downey will be the protagonist of the story.

As many know, Robert demand a salary high enough to be able to go back to Marvel, but on the other hand, Warner Bros has no problem with its requirements and the amount you request as long as it becomes the next Hal.

Robert Downey Jr.has already confirmed that his return to Marvel is excluded, although it can make a last collaboration in “Black widow“Since this is a prequel. But there is no chance to revive Tony Stark in future movies.

The actor was part of the franchise Marvel for over 10 years, which is impressive and this will certainly be a rare thing to see him with another character and with the greatest rival of her former home.

