Robert Downey Jr. celebrating the 55th anniversary of the workers first-line

2020-04-05 20:30:07

Robert Downey Jr. celebrated its 55th anniversary by praising the front-line workers in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Robert Downey Jr. celebrated its 55th anniversary by praising the front-line workers in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The star of “ Avengers: Endgame ” took advantage of her big day to offer support and gratitude to those who work hard to protect the world from the virus, which has claimed the lives of thousands of people in the world.

He wrote on Instagram: “‘If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude …’ #mayaangelou #happybirthday #Poet #Activist 1928-2014 It is an honor to share a birthday with this great #woman, and a need to express my #gratitude to the following persons: #of health care Workers, care aides personal and home care, first responders, any person employed in active service, as well as the forces of law and order, the national guard, all armed services, so … Anyone brave exposure to the # service of others – Proudly, RDJ (sic) ”

Friends and co-stars Robert rushed to social networks to send their birthday greetings, Chris Evans, writing on Twitter: “Happy birthday to one of my favourite in absolute! I love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr (sic)”

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared: “Before sunset this day, I must wish my dear, dear @robertdowneyjr you a happy birthday. Here it is in the process of making a toast to our marriage, during which his humor has stirred up my usual look of pure joy / shock every time he is near. He is my brother, friend and supporter. A mega genius, and the strangest writer of comedy of all time. I know that our whole family @marvel joins me to wish him a very good day. Do you like Robert? Let them hear you if you do. We love you RDJ (sic) ”

Mark Ruffalo has written: “I send you all virtual hug for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr I love you to life, 3000. It is an honor to know a man so generous and complex. (Sic)”

Keywords: Robert Downey Jr.

Return to the flow

.