Robert Downey Jr. convinced Mark Ruffalo to accept the role of Hulk in ” Avengers “

Actor Mark Ruffalo — Los Angeles Times/Polaris/Starface



Before playing the Hulk in the first Avengersin 2012, Mark Ruffalo was rather known for demanding roles in independent films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Very reluctant to face the prospect of playing in a blockbuster, the actor was eventually persuaded by

Robert Downey Jr., real linchpin of the franchise, Marvel.

“I was afraid. I didn’t know what I was going to be able to add to what had been done so well before me. I had only done independent films until then, he shared at the Tonight Show. I said to myself, “I don’t know if I am the right person for this,” And Joss Whedon [le réalisateur] I said, “Yes, you’re the right person” “. Still not quite convinced, it took the intervention of Robert Downey Jr., with whom he had shared the poster of Zodiacfor that, he finally decided.

The right words

“I had a call from Downey, has continued to Mark Ruffalo. We had to tell him that I was starting to babble and he simply told me, “Ruffalo, it is necessary to go there. There is a thing”, as if it was Iron Man who was talking. And after that, I said to myself, “I think I must do it.” “

And five Marvel movies later, it seems that Mark Ruffalo will be made to the hard life of the actor of blockbuster. In fact, the actor does not want to let go of the Hulk and the blob of green is already planning the menu in Thor: Love and Thunderaccording to

