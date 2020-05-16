Robert Downey Jr. convinced Mark Ruffalo to accept the role of Hulk in ” Avengers “

Robert Downey Jr., real linchpin of the franchise, Marvel.” data-reactid=”20″>Before playing the Hulk in the first Avengersin 2012, Mark Ruffalo was rather known for demanding roles in independent films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Very reluctant to face the prospect of playing in a blockbuster, the actor was eventually persuaded by Robert Downey Jr., real linchpin of the franchise, Marvel.

Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

” Dark Waters “: Todd Haynes pass by Mark Ruffalo in the frying pan of a scandal ecological

Mark Ruffalo does not want to abandon the character of the Hulk

VIDEO. Of Barbra Streisand, Mark Ruffalo, stars pay tribute to James Lipton, host of ” The Actors Studio “

“data-reactid=”22″>(…) Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

“Dark Waters “: Todd Haynes pass by Mark Ruffalo in the frying pan of a scandal ecological

Mark Ruffalo does not want to abandon the character of the Hulk

VIDEO. Of Barbra Streisand, Mark Ruffalo, stars pay tribute to James Lipton, host of ” The Actors Studio “