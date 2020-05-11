Robert Downey Jr. convinced Mark Ruffalo to play the Hulk

The work of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / the Hulk has been unanimously praised. Since the actor is put in the place of the giant scarlet for The Avengers (2012), in which he relieved Edward Norton, he became one of the favorites of the public. However, the interpreter has stated recently that at the beginning, it was not very safe to accept this role, although a very important person was convinced to do so.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (via), Ruffalo has admitted that he was very nervous when he was offered the role, all the more that he had to work on a lot of projects that were far from the formula Marvel. Here is what he said:

“I was afraid. I didn’t know what I could add to something that was already done so well before me. Until then, it had not made independent films. Then I said to myself: “I don’t know if I’m the one for that”, but Joss Whedon said: “Yes, you’re the right person. Then, I received a call from [Robert] Downey. He had to discover that I was hesitant. He just said: “Ruffalo, go. We can with it. “He said it exactly like Iron Man would say, and after that I thought: “I think that I have to do.” “

A phone call from one of her co-stars was enough to make Ruffalo feels attracted to. Although, according to the story of the actor, his partner, Downey, Jr. was brief and simple, his words were enough to ensure that it was curious to be part of that great assembly which had come together to present the adventures of the heroes recruited by S. H. I. E. L. D.

The comedian then took the decision to sign, but not before making sure a very simple thing: that the band was not a disaster. Part of the fear of Mark Ruffalo to play the Hulk was that The House of Ideas refused to show him the scenario, and it was something he was not used to it, because, as a young man, he had promised that he would never make it I would make a film without first reading the plot.

However, Whedon, who commanded the first adventure of the hero, has been the key to the involvement of the interpreter, because even with the reluctance of the studio, he personally agreed to give him 20 pages of what had already been written. Ruffalo did read that a single scene: when Natasha Romanoffs meeting Banner in India. But it was enough to catch it.

Of course, Mark Ruffalo overcome his fear to appear as the Hulk was something that paid off, as there are still opportunities to revisit the character.