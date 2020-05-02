Robert Downey Jr. could be the next Green Lantern in live-action

Despite having had other roles in the film, when we think of Robert Downey Jr., the first thing that comes to mind for many of us is Tony Stark aka Iron Man. However, it seems that the actor might soon give up his inheritance in Marvel to participate in the contest Hal jordan in the next series of live action of Green lantern for HBO Max.

For the moment, this is only a rumor, however, it comes from a reliable source, who has already disclosed on the portal We have covered this the villain’s main Black widowthe remake live-action Bambooand the series of Flashlight green HBO Max weeks before its official disclosure. According to these information, Warner Bros. wants Downey Jr. in the role of Hal jordanbut Cruise Tom It remains one of the favorite candidates of the producer.

Among the other actors included in the plans Warner give life to the new Green lantern they meet JOhn Krasiński, Zac Efron and Chris Hemsworth. Cruise It was one of the actors who has played the stronger these past few years, but apparently, the actor rejected the role, then Downey Jr. It would be considered the second-best option. This looks like something improbable, because there is not a long time Downey Jr. He said that Iron Man could always go back to the big screen in a certain way, but it has not specified how.

According to you, that stays with the paper? Leave us your answer in the comments.

Source: We have covered this

.