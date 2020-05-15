Robert Downey Jr. defending its role of Blackface in Tropic Thunder

Go back a little in time, back to a period prior to Uber, The Masked Singer and other atrocities. In 2008, the same year that Iron Man would give the kick-off to the film world Marvel, Robert Downey Jr.would take screens of money with a, uh, a role slightly more esoteric as Kirk Lazarus in Tropic thunderthe huge success of the comedy. At the time, there wasn’t much to the use of Blackface by Robert. Now, however, it comes back to bite him, it seems.

Sitting walking with the factory HGH Joe Rogan on his podcast to promote Dolittle who, strange choice but ok, the host has asked Downey Jr.on the role and the choice of the actor to put on Blackface, and Iron Man had this to say in response:

“I think that having a moral psychology is a profession. Sometimes, you just gotta say “Yeah, I’m cleared”. In my defense, Tropic Thunder is at what point [blackface] is, so I take exception. My mother was horrified… I said to myself: “Wait, dude. Be real here. Where is your heart? My heart is, A: I become black during a summer in my mind, so there’s something in me for me. The other thing is that I keep the nature of the hypocrisy is foolish and involved artists, and what they think they can make on the occasion. “

There are… a lot to unpack there. So, of agreement, of course, Tropic Thunder was a satire, aimed at all sorts of types hollywood. The pride of a white man thinking he could play better a black man than a black person in real is crazy. As the film was written by three white guys (Ben Stiller, Justin Theroux, Etan Cohen), they would be able to find another way to comment on race without being, you know, a little racist?

What are you talking about, Robert? You become black for a summer?” Uh no, you don’t. It is a weird thing. The “something for you” was like, millions of dollars and a job in a movie. This last line, too, seems a lot. Almost like a cop-out. Can you really comment on something by saying something yourself? Who knows? I am not an expert, just a “journalist” living paycheck to paycheck. Lordy, lordy, what a guy.

Anyway, Tropic thunder it can currently be found on the library of numerous gaps between TRON: Legacy and True Lies, believe me.