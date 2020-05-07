Robert Downey Jr. do not regret Tropic Thunder Blackface

Robert Downey Jr. has recently participated in the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (h / t IndieWire) and has discussed his controversial role as Kirk Lazarus in Tropic Thunder in 2008, which saw him appear in black on a large part of the film. The highlights are below.

On his mother’s horrified by the role: “My mother was horrified,” said Downey, Jr. “‘Bobby, I say to you, I have a bad feeling about this.’ I was like, ‘Yeah me too, mum.’ When Ben called and said, ‘Hey, I’m doing this thing’ – think Sean Penn had passed or something. Perhaps wisely. And I thought: “Yeah, I’ll do that and I will do it after Iron Man.” Then I started to think: “This is a terrible idea, wait a minute.” Then I thought: “well, dude, get real here, where is your heart? My heart is … I become black during a summer in my mind, so there is something for me. The other thing is that I’m thinking of the nature of hypocrisy, senseless artists and what they think should be allowed to do on the occasion, in my opinion. “

On the role which blew up the ceiling on the issue: “[Ben] knew exactly what was the vision of this, he was executed, it was impossible not to be a nightmare offensive for a film, ” said Downey, Jr. “And 90% of my black friends were like,” Dude, it was great. “I’m not in disagreement with [the other 10 per cent]but I know where to find my heart. I think that this is never an excuse to do something that is not in its place and out of his time, but for me, [the issue]. I think that having a moral psychology is a job. Sometimes you have to just say “Yeah, I fell down”. In my defense, “Tropic Thunder” tells how [blackface] is, so I take exception. “

Downey Jr. ended up being nominated for best actor in a supporting role at the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards for this role.