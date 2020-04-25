Robert Downey Jr. does not preclude review of his salary to the downside for a possible return in the MCU

Despite the fate of Tony Stark in Avengers : Endgame that marked the end of Iron Man in the MCU, fans of the actor have never abandoned the idea of reviewing a date in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It should also be said that Robert Downey Jr. became one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.

Fans will be able to on the other hand to see him in a cameo in Black Widowthe film solo dedicated to Natasha Romanoffs. If the actor has never hidden his desire to return to the MCU, provided that Gwyneth Paltrow is also back, it would seem that the flop at the box office that has seen his last movie The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle, has tainted its bargaining power.

Ready to get back in the MCU for cheaper if Marvel calls it

Indeed, following criticism of his latest movie outside the MCU, the actor would have become more reasonable in relation to his salary for a possible return in Marvel. Robert Downey Jr. would be willing to revise downward its common seal if the studio was calling.

Of course, currently no project in Marvel has not been proposed. In addition, it seems that there are only very little chance of the public seeing a return of Iron Man to the poster of a super-production. Possibly, a discrete role and recurring the potential limited series devoted to Ironheart for Disney+.