Robert Downey Jr., Group Downey Establish Apple Dramatization Collection (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple has actually offered a straight-to-series order to a dramatization that comes from Adam Perlman along with Robert Downey Jr. and also Susan Downey’s Group Downey manufacturing firm.

The Downeys and also Amanda Burrell will certainly exec generate in support of Group Downey, with Robert likewise possibly playing a sustaining duty. Perlman will certainly function as author and also exec manufacturer. Michael Lista will certainly co-executive fruit and vegetables.

The collection is based upon Lista’s Toronto Life post “The Sting.” It complies with an aggravated Canadian investigative that tackles a decades-old cool instance in hopes of winning an admission and also coming to be a hero. The instance rapidly spirals unmanageable when the covert police officer tries an intricate sting, including playacting polices, taxpayer sources, and also an unforeseen relationship with the strange target.

The program notes the most recent Group Downey tv job. The firm presently creates the HBO dramatization “Perry Mason,” which was just recently restored momentarily period. They are likewise generating the upcoming Netflix collection “Craving for sweets,” which was purchased to collection previously this year. Two-time Academy Honor candidate Robert is best understood for being the bedrock of the Wonder Cinematic Cosmos in his duty as Tony Stark, showing up in the “Iron Guy” franchise business and also various various other movies in the MCU. Needs to he join for a duty in the program, it would certainly note his initial normal TELEVISION duty in 20 years. Susan is a kept in mind manufacturer whose previous credit scores consist of “The Brave One,” “Gothika,” “Home of Wax.”

Group Downey and also Downey Jr. are repped by WME and also Hansen Jacobson.

Perlman was most just recently an author on “Billions,” on which he at some point climbed to the ranking of exec manufacturer. His various other credit scores consist of “The Great Other half” and also “The Newsroom.” He is likewise creating the Sports Illustrated post “This Hockey Magnate Was17 Obtained an Issue Keeping That?” right into the function “The Trashers.”

He is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Enjoyment Allies and also Jackoway Austen. Lista is repped by Gersh and also Goldenberg Nahmias LLP.

Those at Group Downey are the most recent prominent designers to get involved in company with Apple. The streaming arm of the technology titan has actually currently produced programs with various A-listers, consisting of fellow MCU alum Chris Evans in “Protecting Jacob.” Others consist of Jennifer Aniston and also Reese Witherspoon in “The Early morning Program,” Hailee Steinfeld in “Dickinson,” and also Jason Momoa in “See.” Apple is likewise creating a variety of various other heavyweight jobs, consisting of a Hedy Lamarr collection with Girl Gadot.

( Pictured: Susan Downey and also Robert Downey Jr.)