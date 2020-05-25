Robert Downey Jr has fought to raise the pay of his co-stars

Before becoming one of the most famous franchises of cinema related to billions of dollars at the box office, the MCU was primarily a super hero : Iron Man. The latter launched the franchise in 2008 with his first film that has immediately conquered the hearts of the public.

Since then, Iron Man has emerged as THE face of the Avengers and the MCU. The character became the darling of the fans, and it is in large part thanks to Robert Downey Jr. The latter has been widely praised for his performance, which earned him to be in the small papers of Marvel.

Moreover, at the beginning, the actor has been much advantage over his co-stars… until he negotiates himself with Marvel to do increase their salary.

Too large a difference in salary

Eight years ago, the movie “the Avengers” gave a good slap to the film industry of super-heroes, but while the team was at the top of the screen, all was not as rosy behind the scenes.

The rest of the cast was reproached, in effect, to the Marvel of the sub-pay compared to Robert Downey Jr.

This old case has been unearthed by Screen Geek who revealed that in the first pane, the Avengers, Robert Downey Jr touched already the paltry sum of $ 50 million, while his co-stars earned only about $ 200,000 each, which represents a huge difference of salary.

Robert Downey Jr has defended his colleagues

While his colleagues were threatening to hang up their costume if Marvel refused to increase their salary, Robert Downey Jr pulled out of their side. According to Screen Geek, the actor has personally intervened with Marvel to increase the cachet of her co-stars. The studios were then finished by accept to renegotiate the contracts and pay fairly to everyone.

Since, the Avengers have proven themselves and each performer has been largely paid for by Marvel and Disney. In “Avengers Endgame” for example, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson (Captain America, Thor and Black Widow) have affected between 15 to 20 million dollars. Robert Downey Jr, meanwhile, has bagged the super sum of $ 100 million.







